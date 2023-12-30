Crash near Austin airport sends one to the hospital: ATCEMS

A person is in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near the airport early Saturday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics responded to a three-vehicle collision at 2406 S Hwy 183 next to the airport at approximately 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Medics initially reported one patient was pinned in their vehicle, and that medics declared the patient a trauma alert.

AFD assisted in extricating the patient, who was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.