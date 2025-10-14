Cristian Rangel: Woman pleads guilty to tampering with missing man's body

The Brief Woman accused of dumping Cristian Rangel's body in the Greenbelt last year pleads guilty Kamery Wooldridge has been sentenced to 10 years for second-degree felony tampering with a corpse Rangel disappeared in April 2024



A woman accused of dumping a missing man's body in the Greenbelt last year has pled guilty.

What we know:

32-year-old Kamery Wooldridge pled guilty to one count of second-degree felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

She has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kamery Wooldridge (left) has pled guilty to tampering with a human corpse in connection with the disappearance and death of Cristian Rangel (right).

Wooldridge was arrested in August 2024 in connection with the April 2024 disappearance and death of 24-year-old Cristian Rangel.

What they're saying:

Rangel's mother, Misty Moon, issued a statement to FOX 7 Austin's CrimeWatch reporter Meredith Aldis about the plea:

"Today’s guilty plea represents an important step toward accountability. While we acknowledge this admission of guilt, our commitment to pursuing full justice remains unwavering. We will not rest until there is a murder charge. There is still a $10,000 reward for anyone that has information leading to a murder conviction. Our family will not stop seeking justice for Cristian."

The backstory:

Cristian Rangel was reported missing on April 9, 2024, by his girlfriend, who said he had been missing since the day before, according to Austin police.

On April 13, 2024, Rangel's family went to a Walmart and found video that showed him on the day he went missing in a light-colored SUV.

MORE: Missing man last seen at SW Austin Walmart found dead in SE Austin: APD

On April 19, 2024, around 7:09 p.m., officers responded to a body found at 5800 Spring Meadow Drive in Southeast Austin. The caller said they found the body in the Greenbelt.

Officers and AFD found the decomposing body. It was later identified as Rangel.

Police said after an examination of the remains on July 25, 2024, Rangel's injuries were consistent with him being assaulted at the time of his death.

The investigation showed that Wooldridge was involved in the death of Rangel, and the disposing of his body, said APD at the time.