Georgetown man charged with assaulting 2 people with baseball bat, including 6 year old

A Georgetown man is under arrest after deputies say he forced his way into a home armed with a baseball bat and assaulted two people, including a 6-year-old child.

Around 5 a.m. on September 11, Williamson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of Rock Mill Loop in Georgetown.

Detectives determined that 39-year-old Daniel Logan was armed with the bat when he forced his way inside and attacked the victims. An adult and child were taken to hospitals for treatment.

MORE WILLIAMSON COUNTY NEWS

Officials say the incident was a random act but the public is no longer in danger.

Logan has been charged with two first-degree felonies, Injury to a Child and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Family Member.