Police investigating deadly South Austin motorcycle crash

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police said a man was killed following a crash in South Austin.

Police said on Sunday, May 7, at 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a SUV and a motorcycle in the 500 block of East Slaughter Lane in 

The motorcyclist, 39-year-old Benjamin Garcia, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

The SUV driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit anonymous tips at austincrimestoppers.com or calling 512-472-8477.