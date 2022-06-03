Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks in Austin

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke held a town-hall style event in Austin.

Hundreds of people showed up to hear him speak. He laid out his vision for protecting kids in Texas.

He started his speech by talking about how he met with affected families in Uvalde.

He advocated for gun control measures like universal background checks and safe storage laws.

"When you're 18 you may still do things impulsively like right after your birthday walk into a gun store and buy two AR-15s," he said. "When it comes to gun violence, since Greg Abbott has been governor over the last seven years, the number of kids killed by guns, the average, has doubled."

He also spoke about poor access to healthcare for kids and the foster care system.

[You heard] the governor talk about [mental health] at his press conference, as though that was going to be the solution, well you know what, if it is, why the f*** aren't you doing something about it right now when you have the chance to do something about it?" O'Rourke said.

"I really think Abbott's been spineless with this, and I really hope Beto will continue to be the voice of reason in this whole situation," attendee Audrey Houston said.

"It's definitely time for a change," attendee Jimmy Grier said.

"All these guns, it just keeps us questioning, and just going, 'can you be believe?' We all talk about it up in Canada," Mary Jean Alger said.

Last week, O'Rourke confronted Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference accusing him of inaction.

"What I heard from those families that lost their kids is they want us to take action. They don't want any more press conferences. They don't want any more of the governor avoiding the subject at hand," O'Rourke said in response to why he chose to do that.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan formed special legislative committees after Abbott asked them to look at how to prevent future school shootings.

"Anyone can call for a committee, only the governor can call for a special session," O'Rourke said.

Phelan released a statement that reads in part:

"The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde is an outrage. Every day, we receive new information that conflicts with previous reports, making it not only difficult for authorities to figure out next steps, but for the grieving families of the victims to receive closure. I established this investigative committee for the dedicated purpose of gathering as much information and evidence as possible to help inform the House’s response to this tragedy and deliver desperately needed answers to the people of Uvalde and the State of Texas."

Gov. Abbott wants the committees to review what has been done before and to make recommendations on these topics to prevent future school shootings: school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.

"Anyone who suggests well maybe we should focus on background checks as opposed to mental health, I suggest to you, is mistaken," Abbott said last week.

Friday, Abbott released a statement that reads in part:

Advertisement

"The true spirit of Texas is helping lift up one another in times of need and hardship, and we must come together now as Texans to support the Uvalde community and prevent future tragedies in this state. I commend Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, and members of the Texas legislature for swiftly responding to my request to convene special legislative committees and provide solutions on these issues critical to protecting all Texans. As the State of Texas continues providing all available resources to assist and support the victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community during this heartbreaking time, I look forward to working with both chambers on lasting solutions to make our state safer for all."