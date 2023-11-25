East Austin domestic violence homicide victims honored with bench

It's been over a year since the death of Michelle and Xavier Limon and the family continues to grieve their loss.

Christina Michelle Limon and son Rudy Xavier Limon Lira, both East Austin residents, were killed in a domestic violence homicide in April 2022.



"They had an amazing passion for helping others, whether you needed a place to stay to get back on your feet or a warm place to stay during Texas' biggest winter storms, they were always offering their home to help out others," says Patricia Rodriguez, Michelle's older sister.

For the past year, Patricia Rodriguez, Michelle's older sister, has been advocating for domestic violence awareness so no other family has to grieve like hers.

Saturday (11/25) morning the Limon family and advocates against domestic violence unveiled a bench that will honor Michelle and Xavier.

"Shes a great sister, daughter, friend, but importantly, she was the best mom. Michelle's kids went first," says Rodriguez.

The family hopes the dedication will remind others that domestic violence is never okay and that there are resources available out there.

"We've been working on this event for a while and I couldn't have done it without them. They're like my guardian angels," says Rodriguez.

Domestic violence advocates say it's not just the family who grieves in those sad situations, but also the community and the dedication proved that with a balloon release.

The friends and family of Michelle and Xavier came out to Heritage Village Pocket Park to speak of memories they had of the two. Some of those who spoke couldn't hold back the tears.

"The thing about Xavier was it was just his ever presence and warmth. He didn't have to do anything, he didn't have to help you, though he did, he was just this ball of love and light," said a friend of the family.

SAFE Alliance along with Travis County Counseling and Education Service and Texas Council on Family Violence came out to inform the community of resources that are available to them.

Travis County Counseling and Education Services director Kirsha Haverlah informed the Limon family that the county and the DA's office is working on firearms surrender protocol for the entire county.

"That means if you're convicted of domestic violence you have to turn in your weapons. Nobody should have a weapon if they're in an abusive relationship with anyone and that's just my commitment to you," says Haverlah.

