10 people 'narrowly escape' East Austin house fire: AFD

Ten people narrowly escaped a house fire in East Austin early New Year's Eve.

Austin fire crews responded to the "heavily involved residence" in the 1700 block of Adina Street around 5:43 a.m. Dec. 31 near Heflin Lane and Webberville Road.

Eight adults and two children have been displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by APD's Victim Services and the Red Cross.

AFD says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking material.

Damages are estimated at $150,000 for the structure and $50,000 for the contents.