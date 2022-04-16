45,000 Easter eggs drop from helicopter at Lago Vista High School

Families in Lago Vista celebrated the holiday with a different kind of Easter egg hunt Saturday.

45,000 Easter eggs were dropped from a helicopter onto the Lago Vista High School football field as part of the second annual Lago Egg Drop presented by Northlake Church. Hundreds of kids age three to 12 ran out on the field to gather as many eggs as they could.

In addition to the egg drop, kids and families enjoyed bounce houses for all ages, petting zoos, face painting and concessions, all free to the public.

According to the event's website, the Lago Egg Drop began last year, attracting over 2,500 children and parents. This year over 3,000 pre-registrations were received online.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Celebrate Easter with an egg hunt bike ride in North Austin

Easter bunny makes special visit to NICU at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

America's favorite Easter candies filling baskets in 2022, according to Instacart

Travis County parks to have limited capacity on Easter Sunday

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter