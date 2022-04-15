Celebrate Easter with an egg hunt bike ride in North Austin

Project Transitions is hosting its second annual Easter Egg Hunt Bike Ride on Sunday, April 17.

The bike ride is a fundraiser benefiting the Hill Country Ride for AIDS. A suggested donation of $15 registers adults to ride, and kids register for free, according to the event page.

The start window for the bike ride is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during this time, riders will be able to pick up their rider ribbon and Easter Egg Bag-sket to carry prizes found along the way. Easter eggs will be hidden at each ‘Egg Spot’ along the route, containing a variety of candy and other prizes from Egg Hunt sponsors. Some sponsors include: Black Star Co-op, Top Drawer Thrift, Batch Kolaches, Bravado Dog Grooming, Little Deli, Third Coast Coffee, SRSLY Chocolate and LIFTATX.

Riders will begin the Easter route at Project Transitions, located at 7101 Woodrow Avenue. The ride will end at Black Star Co-op located at 7020 Easy Wind Drive. View the full route map here.

Easter festivities will commence at the end of the ride, featuring a Big Easter Raffle at 3 p.m. Donations are required to obtain raffle tickets.

To learn more about this event, click here.

