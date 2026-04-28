Electric bike safety: Central Texas law enforcement reminding parents about laws

The Brief Law enforcement is reminding parents about e-bike safety, laws Leander police, Hays County Sheriff's Office say growing concern about kids riding electric bikes LPD is also reminding parents e-bikes and e-motorcycles are not the same thing



Central Texas law enforcement agencies are reminding parents about e-bike safety and laws governing them.

What they're saying:

The Leander Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff's Office both say there is a growing concern over kids riding electric bikes, including regarding age, location and unsafe riding behaviors.

E-bike laws

There are three classes of e-bikes under Texas law:

Class 1: pedal assisted with no throttle, top assisted speed of 20 mph, 750 watt max power, no minimum age

Class 2: pedal assisted with a throttle, top assisted speed of 20 mph, 750 watt max power, no minimum age

Class 3: pedal assisted with a throttle, top assisted speed of 28 mph, 750 watt max power, minimum rider age of 15

Operators under 16 are required to wear a helmet regardless of the e-bike's class. No license is required.

Riders have the same rights and duties as drivers of motor vehicles, including obeying traffic laws regarding speed, signage, signaling and pedestrians. Riders should also ride on the right to avoid impeding traffic flow.

Focus Bikes displays e-bikes during E Bike Days Munich at Olympiapark in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, on April 24, 2026.

E-bikes cannot carry passengers unless designed to do so.

Bikes must have:

Brakes that skid on dry, level pavement

Operable pedals

A permanent label with the e-bike class, top assisted speed and motor wattage

Front white light visible up to 500 feet

Rear red reflector or light visible between 50 and 300 feet

Class 3 bikes must have a speedometer

Electric dirt bikes/motorcycles vs electric bikes

Dig deeper:

Leander police are also warning parents about electric dirt bikes.

Battery-operated dirt bikes, or motorcycles, mini-motorcycles, or pocketbikes, are illegal for anyone of any age to operate on a public road or sidewalk unless registered, titled and plated. If not, these can only be used on private property.

Police say that parents can be held criminally responsible, in several ways, for allowing their child or children to use these.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Electric dirt bike (Leander Police Department)

Leander police did clarify that electric dirt bikes or motorcycles are not the same thing as electric bikes.

E-motorcycle laws

E-motorcycles are classified as Class M vehicles, which require a valid Class M license, DMV registration and insurance to operate. Riders must also obey all traffic laws.

E-motorcycles must have a throttle, be capable of speeds over 28 mph and have 750 or more watts of power. Helmets are also required for riders under 21 years old.

HCSO notes that some vehicles being marketed as "e-bikes" may be legally classified as e-motorcycles due to their equipment.

What you can do:

HCSO says that parents and guardians should have conversations with their kids about safe riding habits and the law before letting them out on the road.

Riders are also advised to follow traffic laws, wear proper safety gear, including helmets, and make sure their equipment meets all legal requirements.

What's next:

Leander police is planning to team up with Leander ISD to inform families about e-bike safety. The city of Leander is also expected to release more guidance soon.