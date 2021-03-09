Emma Long, Walter E. Long Metropolitan Parks will require passes again

The Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) will require vehicle and pedestrian passes for entry to Emma Long and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Parks again.

Beginning Friday, March 12, passes will be required Fridays through Sundays and on holidays. Regular entry fees still apply for the parks.

Vehicles passes required March 12 – October 31

Pedestrian passes required March 12 – September 7

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Passes are available at AustinTexas.gov/Parks, just click on Reserve Park Passes, then select Park Day Pass under type. People without internet access may call 512-974-6797, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 4:30 pm (excluding holidays).

Visitors admitted to these parks do not have "in-and-out" privileges. Patrons should come prepared to stay until they are ready to leave.

PARD wishes to remind park visitors to please reserve day passes and only park in designated parking areas. There is no parking is allowed on the right-of-way outside these parks.

Advertisement

Park patrons are reminded to continue practicing social distancing, hand sanitation, and wearing masks. PARD will continue to monitor park capacity and modify operations as needed.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS