Fake 911 gunfire call prompts Manor school lockdown

The Brief False 911 call about gunfire prompts school lockdown Law enforcement conducted thorough search and found no evidence of gunfire



A false 911 call about reported gunfire prompted the lockdown of a Manor charter school on Thursday morning.

Manor police were dispatched to respond to an unconfirmed report of gunfire at the Compass Rose Destiny School on FM 973 around 11:36 a.m. Sept. 19.

When officers arrived, they spoke with school officials who said they were unaware of any gunfire, but in response to the potential threat, the school initiated a lockdown.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Law enforcement from Manor police, Manor ISD police and the Travis County Sheriff's Office conducted a thorough search of the school and surrounding area. However, a comprehensive investigation uncovered no evidence of a shooting and no witnesses reported seeing or hearing any gunfire.

Police then determined the 911 call was based on false information, so the school was declared safe, and the lockdown was lifted.

Manor police say they are currently investigating the false 911 report.