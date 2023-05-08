Families of Uvalde school shooting victims speak out after House committee advances HB 2744

A Texas House Committee voted to advance a bill to raise the age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21. This came just two days after another mass shooting over the weekend in Allen, Texas.

On the last day to take a vote, the Texas House Community Safety Committee did so on House Bill 2744. It raises the age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21.

The families of those who were killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre celebrated as the one-year anniversary is in just a few days.

"It’s a step in the right direction, and it means a lot to us because we didn’t know if anyone was listening," Kimberly Rubio, mother of Lexi Rubio, said.

"I watched the families come out of the committee after it was passed, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, it means everything to them, and we need to make sure that those 21 people, 19 children and 2 teachers, don’t die in vain," Moms Demand Action and Leander resident Katie Hansen said.

The news of the mass shooting in Allen over the weekend added fuel to the cause.

"Governor Abbott is going to Allen to bring hope and healing, his words and my question is hope for what? They’re dead, they’re traumatized. It’s happened, and it keeps happening over and over again, while our lawmakers do nothing," Moms Demand Action Robin Breed said.

"This is a perfect example of a knee-jerk ‘just do something’ mentality. A 33-year-old man carries out a shooting in a so-called ‘gun free zone’ and the House Select Committee passes a bill to keep 18–20-year-old adults from being able to protect themselves with certain firearms," said Chris McNutt, President of Texas Gun Rights. "Nothing in this bill would have stopped the shooter on Saturday, but if passed into law, HB 2744 will prevent 18–20-year-old adults from properly defending themselves and their families. Reps. Holland and Harless are betraying lawful gun owners by voting for this harmful ‘feel good’ gun control measure."

"We’ve seen increased number of shootings in states with easy gun laws as well as states with very strict gun laws," Governor Greg Abbott said.

With an 8 to 5 vote, HB 2744 is out of committee and going to calendars.

"I am really hoping, beyond hope, I have to admit though, I have that little tingle in the back of my head that it’s not going to pass unless we speak up and keep fighting," Hansen said.

Texas Gun Rights said if it passes, they will be filing a lawsuit.

The bill now must get on the House floor before the end of the session.