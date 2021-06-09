Family says body found near FM 969 is missing family member

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had located a body Wednesday evening near a body of water off of FM 969. An Austin family told FOX 7 that the body belongs to a family member.

In an interview with FOX 7, Sylvia DeLeon said her son, Moses DeLeon Garcia, went missing on June 2. Garcia lived near the body of water off of FM 969 in eastern Travis County.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

She said they waited a few days to report it. "He never came home, it wasn’t like him," said DeLeon, who said he never called her to pick up his disability money either. "So then I knew something was going on, that something happened to him."

According to DeLeon, they ended up hiring their own search and rescue crews out of San Antonio to search the area, and the family also got involved in the search as well.

DeLeon said that her youngest son was the one that first spotted Garcia’s body before running to find help.

She described her son as someone with a big heart who loved to read, loved music and enjoyed helping people. "I’m going to miss him," she said. "He always said, ‘I love you mom,’ and he hugged me and I’ll never hear those words again."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Wednesday afternoon, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office had blocked off roads and was searching the surrounding area. Wednesday evening, TCSO confirmed a body had been spotted in a hard-to-access area and crews were trying to reach it.

Advertisement

TCSO has not confirmed the identity of the body or whether there was any foul play suspected.