Man shot, killed in domestic/family violence incident at Killeen home: police
KILLEEN, Texas - A man is dead after a domestic/family violence incident turned into a shooting at a Killeen home.
The Killeen Police Department responded to the home in the 3500 block of Rusack Drive about the shooting just before 8 p.m. March 23.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS tried life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m.
Another man at the home was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail.
Killeen police say this incident is related to domestic/family violence and there is no threat to the community.
Detectives are actively investigating the death.