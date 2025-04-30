Fayette County home suffers damage from 18-wheeler losing its rear tire assembly

The Brief Fayette County home damaged by 18-wheeler's tire assembly Deputies found the 18-wheeler about 10 miles away



A Fayette County home is needing repairs after the rear wheels of an 18-wheeler flew off, says the sheriff's office.

What we know:

At around 9 a.m. on April 29, the sheriff's office received a 911 call about property damage at a home on SH 159 and Rek Hill Road in Fayetteville.

Deputies responded and met with the caller, who told them an 18-wheeler traveling west on SH 159 had lost its rear dually tire assembly.

That assembly went through a corner fence, then into the caller's yard and struck his porch and house, causing significant damage. The assembly was still in the yard according to pictures from the sheriff's office.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The 18-wheeler gravel truck was empty heading to get another load when deputies found it without the rear assembly on Baca Road off SH 71, about ten miles away.

The sheriff's office says that no injuries were reported and insurance information was collected and swapped.