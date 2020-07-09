Fines for not wearing a mask in Austin could be up to $2K, says City Council

Austin City Council held a special meeting to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers as well as to talk about what steps should be taken next to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The council unanimously passed measures that will allow for citizens and/or businesses to be fined for violating any local health and safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.

The fines could be up to $2,000 for individuals. Civil action can also be taken against non-compliant businesses, including the business being taken to court.

The meeting comes as coronavirus cases surge in Central Texas.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler had been floating the idea of a possible 35-day shutdown as well but Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that Mayor Adler should stay away from the idea of another shutdown and focus on enforcing rules that are currently in place.

Dr. Mark Escott met with University of Texas modelers yesterday to decided about moving to Stage 5 but he stressed that the trajectory of the situation is up to people to keep each other safe.

In an open letter, Abbott said he's happy to hear Austin City Council is considering taking steps toward more enforcement at today's special called meeting.

