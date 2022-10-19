The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que.

AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m.

Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained to an exhaust system.

No injuries have been reported.

Sam's has been a staple for the eastside for nearly 65 years. It was opened in 1957 by Sam Campbell.

In 2018, FOX 7 Austin spoke to Sam's about their intention to stay in the area despite being offered millions for the property.