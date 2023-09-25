Florida officials arrest suspect in 2004 San Marcos sexual assault

A nearly 20-year long San Marcos cold case may be solved after DNA evidence led to an arrest in Central Florida Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez in connection with a violent sexual assault in San Marcos in 2004.

Rodriguez now faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault and is currently being held in a jail in Tampa, Fla.

Ricardo Rodriguez

In April, the Texas Rangers and San Marcos Police Department asked the sheriff's office for assistance in obtaining a DNA sample from Rodriguez. The collected samples then matched the DNA profile collected in 2004.

Authorities have not confirmed if or when Rodriguez will be extradited to Texas for prosecution.

The investigation is ongoing.