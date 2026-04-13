Florida man sentenced to 75 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child in WilCo

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The Brief A Florida man was sentenced to 75 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child One assault happened at a hotel in Austin in September 2021 when the suspect was visiting Texas The victim said the abuse started when she was 6 years old



A Florida man was sentenced to 75 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

One assault happened in Williamson County.

What we know:

On April 9, a Williamson County jury found 57-year-old Sean Williams, of North Lauderdale, Florida, guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He was sentenced to 75 years in prison and given a $1,000 fine.

The backstory:

Officials said the investigation into Williams began in 2023 after the then 12-year-old victim told her grandmother of the years of abuse. The victim told the grandmother after the grandmother noticed changes in the victim's behavior and asked if she was harmed.

The victim, who used to live in Florida, reported the abuse started there when she was six years old and continued until she was 11 years old.

Testimony also reported that one of the assaults happened at a hotel in Austin in September 2021 when Williams was visiting Texas, which established jurisdiction in Williamson County.

Evidence revealed that Williams held a position of significant trust as the victim's godfather. Officials said Williams exploited his relationship with the victim to facilitate the abuse, framing the assaults as a "game" and telling the victim to keep it a secret.

What they're saying:

"This sentence reflects the gravity of the betrayal committed by this defendant against an innocent child," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "The strength this young survivor showed in disclosing years of abuse allowed our office and law enforcement partners in two states to ensure that justice was served. My office remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community."