Football field at Jack Yates H.S. will forever be known as the George Perry Floyd Jr. Athletic Community Field

"It is an honor we don’t take this lightly," said Tera Brown George Floyd’s cousin. "This is an amazing honor."



According to those who knew George Floyd, he loved the Third Ward and attending Jack Yates High School.

"He was part of the team that took them to the championship, so he absolutely played on this field," Brown said.



"I’m actually one of the last people who saw him here in Houston when he left to go to Minnesota. I actually dropped him off," said Tiffany Cofield. "He loved this field, talking about the state championship when he played football here. He loved reminiscing on those days."

Floyd’s murder by Minnesota police in May of 2020 incited months of protests across the world and prompted calls for racial justice and equity.



"We’ve had a difficult couple of years going through this process, so whenever we come to a place that’s positive to celebrate we’re excited about it," said Shareeduh McGee. "This is a place he knew and loved."



"Whenever they unveiled the mural, all I could do was break down in tears, like I’m about to do now, because it’s great," said George Floyd’s sister LaTonya Floyd. "I wish my mother was here to see this, but I know she’s here in spirit. This is the greatest day of my life and I thank everybody that had something to do with it."

Yates High School has honored Floyd in several ways, including with a crimson and gold Black Lives Matter mural on Alabama Street in front of the school.