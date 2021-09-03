Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Care Force: Suicide among veterans and active duty military

A new study finds suicide among veterans and active duty military continues to be a problem that's not getting any better. FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren talked about the study's findings with Director of Mental Health at the Texas Veterans Commission Dr. Blake Harris.

