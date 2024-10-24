FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Westlake vs Lake Travis

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 9!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Lake Travis Cavaliers and the Westlake Chaparrals.

Two of the most storied programs in the state of Texas over the last 20 years, and winners of a combined nine state titles since 2007, rekindle the best rivalry in the Austin area this Friday night, as undefeated Lake Travis hosts Westlake in a battle between two of Class 6As top 15 teams.

The 7–0 Cavaliers still have their sights set on their first undefeated full regular season since 2015. They did go unbeaten in a COVID-shortened six-game regular season in 2020.

Quarterback Chaston Ditta led Lake Travis to an impressive 49-21 win at Dripping Springs last week, adding to a list of quality wins the Cavs have had this season over the likes of Rockwall, Arlington Martin, and Bowie.

Westlake has been dominant since their only loss to Humble Atascosita, having won four straight, including a win over state-ranked Cibolo Steele.

This series has gone in streaks. Westlake has won 6 of the last 7 meetings, including a regular season and playoff meeting, UB 2023. Lake Travis won 10 in a row over the Chaps before that.

Join FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Peña and John Hygh for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.