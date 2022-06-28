FOX show 'The Cleaning Lady' returns for second season

"The Cleaning Lady" is set to return for another season this fall.

The network crime drama tells the story of Thony, portrayed by actress Elodie Yung, who is a doctor and an undocumented immigrant from Cambodia trying to get her son, Luca, proper medical care. When the system fails her son, she's forced into hiding and crossed into the world of a powerful Las Vegas crime syndicate as its cleaning lady.

The series also stars Oliver Hudson, Adam Canto, and Martha Millan.

Executive producer and series developer Miranda Kwok was in Austin for ATX Television Festival, and she spoke about the show including its storylines surrounding sensitive topics like immigration, healthcare, and representation.

Kwok says the show helps "build compassion and empathy" for not just the fictional characters but hopefully those who we interact with in our daily lives. She says she also hopes the multi-dimensional characters will help people understand that "we are more the same than we are different."

But it's not all drama. Kwok highlights that there are fun, lighter moments in the show, especially with Hudson, who portrays FBI agent Garrett miller, and Millan, who portrays Thony's sister-in-law Fiona.

"The Cleaning Lady" is the first primetime drama on FOX to be developed, produced by, and starring Asian females.

The show is scheduled to have its second season premiere on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. (CT).

Catch up on season one which is available for streaming on FOX's website as well as Hulu.

Watch our full interview with Kwok below or on the FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel.