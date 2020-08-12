Fredericksburg man struck by lightning travels the country to talk about lightning safety

A storm was 15 minutes away and out of nowhere, he was struck by lightning.

His wife had damage to her eyes and ears, his daughter was unharmed but Knudsen had brain damage, memory loss and had to learn to read and write again.

Now it's turned into his platform, he even renamed his ranch The Lightning K Ranch. Knudsen says this has turned his whole life around.

He travels around the country about the dangers of lightning. To learn more about Knudsen, click here.

