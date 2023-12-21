Gas prices up in Texas ahead of holiday travel: AAA

Texas gas prices have gone up this week ahead of holiday travel, says AAA Texas

Prices went up by more than 20 cents a gallon in some metro areas over the last week, but Texas still has the second-cheapest gas in the country, just three cents behind Mississippi.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which is 12 cents higher than last Thursday and eight cents higher than this date last year.

In the Austin-San Marcos metro area, prices sit currently at $2.70, up 12 cents from $2.58 last Thursday.

Of the major Texas metropolitan areas surveyed, Midland drivers are paying the most at $2.92 per gallon, while Tyler drivers are paying the least at $2.57 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.12, which is two cents more than a week ago and one cent higher than a year ago today.

Wholesale gasoline prices jumped by 20 to 25 cents earlier this week, signaling a possible end to the price decreases consumers have seen since August, according to Oil Price Information Service.