Georgetown attorney sentenced to 11 years for burglary

article

A Georgetown attorney was sentenced to 11 years in prison for burglary.

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, Joseph Salvatore Cocchiaro, a Georgetown attorney, was sentenced by a jury after he pled guilty to burglary.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on June 12, 2022. Cocchiaro unlawfully entered the Round Rock home of his former spouse and went on a "destructive rampage."

Cocchiaro caused about $80,000 in damages to the home, which included broken appliances, overturned furniture, holes in walls, and shattered windows and doors.

According to prosecutors, the damage was so extensive that the home was uninhabitable. Evidence presented during sentencing also revealed that a day earlier, Cocchiaro had forcefully attempted to gain entry to the same home, damaging an exterior camera, and had made hundreds of harassing phone calls to the victim.

Officers found Cocchiaro’s vehicle abandoned on the side of the road and showed signs of collision. He was later found at a nearby hospital in Round Rock, where he was receiving treatment for minor injuries.

In addition to the burglary charges, Cocchiaro faces additional charges of harassment and criminal mischief in related cases.

Following the jury’s decision, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office stated, "The jury’s sentence in this case reflects the seriousness of this brazen crime. Our office is committed to protecting the sanctity of our homes and deterring domestic violence. We will continue to hold individuals accountable for their actions."