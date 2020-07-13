Georgetown enacting water use restrictions beginning July 14

The City of Georgetown is enacting water use restrictions starting July 14.

The city says that on July 12, the city's water utility reached 85 percent of water treatment capacity for three days straight, so it is enacting Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan.

During Stage 1, customers may not water their lawns between noon and 7 p.m. The city says irrigation before noon or after 7 p.m. avoids the hottest daytime hours and lets the water reach the roots of lawns.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

“Our water customers should look to ensure they are not watering during the heat of the day,” Director of Water Utilities Glenn Dishong said. “Watering during the hottest part of the day results in significant evaporation and water waste. We are enforcing our watering rules with the goal of avoiding more serious limits, such as watering only one day per week.”

Georgetown residents are asked to make sure they are only watering on scheduled days based on their address, not watering from noon to 7 p.m. and never watering on Mondays.

Advertisement

Addresses ending in 1, 5 or 9 can water on Tuesdays and/or Fridays, addresses ending in 2, 4, 6, or 8 can water on Wednesdays and/or Saturdays, and addresses ending in 0, 3, 7 can water on Thursdays and/or Sundays.

The city says Stage 2 of the DCP is triggered when water use reaches 90 percent of capacity for three consecutive days. If water use continues to increase, further watering restrictions will be enacted.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Residents can find their watering schedule, details on rebates, programming the controller how-to videos, and information on water planning and the Georgetown water system here.

For questions about the watering schedule and water use limits, contact Customer Care by calling 512-930-3640 or by email.