Georgetown police release sketch of suspect in attempted child abduction

The Georgetown Police Department has released a sketch of a suspect who attempted to abduct a nine-year-old girl from her home in September.

The man knocked on the door of a home in the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard on the morning of Sept. 18 and the little girl answered, police said.

The man then grabbed her and carried her off from home. At some point, he let her go and ran off into the woods near the Whisper Oaks-Northwest Boulevard area, according to police. The girl was returned safely to her family.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned man with a large build, between 5'10" and 6'. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, long-sleeve black shirt, and gray sweatpants. He also has a tattoo on one of his arms.

Officers, detectives and a K9 team have canvassed and searched the area for the suspect, but have not found anyone.

The incident is still under investigation.