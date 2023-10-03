Police asking for help finding San Marcos murder suspect

article

San Marcos police are asking for help finding a murder suspect.

Police said 18-year-old Ray Robert Saenz Jr. is a suspect in a homicide that happened Saturday, Sept. 30. Saenz may be armed, and investigators consider him dangerous.

At around 2 a.m. on Sept. 30, police responded to an apartment complex on Highway 123 for a call that shots had been fired at the complex and a person was dead.

RELATED: San Marcos police investigating homicide; victim identified, no suspect in custody

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 41-year-old Nathaniel Lamart Hudson, dead in an apartment unit. CPR and other lifesaving measures were conducted by medical personnel, but ultimately were ineffective due to the nature of Hudson’s injuries.

Bullet holes were visible in the dining area of the apartment and several shell casings were collected by police, suggesting Hudson was shot multiple times.

Information obtained by investigators suggests Hudson and Saenz knew each other prior to the shooting, and the shooting happened following an altercation at the apartment complex.

Anyone who may know where Saenz is located is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-824-TIPS or CallCrimeStoppers.com. Individuals can submit a tip anonymously.