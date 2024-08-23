Over 120 lbs of marijuana seized in Georgetown traffic stop: sheriff
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars were seized during a Georgetown traffic stop this week, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies in the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a stop on a 2020 Honda Accord in the 4600 block of I-35 just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.
During the stop, a deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which the driver, an 18-year-old from San Antonio, refused. A K-9 unit was then called to the scene and the K-9 alerted during a sniff around the vehicle.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- New charges filed in Round Rock Juneteenth shooting
- 'Concerning' Instagram statements against Austin ISD elementary school get teen charged
- Texas cheerleader's alleged shooter indicted by Bastrop County grand jury
A probable cause search was then conducted which resulted in the seizure of around 124.1 lbs of marijuana and $2,017 in U.S. currency.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.