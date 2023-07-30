Hill Country SPCA takes in seized horses

Hill Country SPCA is asking for donations after the Fredericksburg organization was awarded custody of two seized horses.

HCSPCA says that the two horses, a sorrel gelding and a blue stud horse named Goose and Maverick, had been living in cramped spaces with inadequate shelter and barely enough food and water for over 10 years.

The horses were seized in June by the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office and were taken to Hill Country Veterinary Clinic.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Maverick (Hill Country SPCA)

The horses are now under the care of HCSPCA's Healing Hearts program.

"This program helps animals who would otherwise be euthanized due to medical conditions that are treatable, but costly," said Animal Care Manager Stevie Sheriff in a release. "Sometimes the difference between an animal being adopted or euthanized comes down to one very simple issue, funding."

HCSPCA is accepting donations to its Healing Hearts program to help these horses as well as other animals. Click here to make a donation.

For more information about Hill Country SPCA, click here.