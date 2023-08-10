6 agencies battle house fire in Lago Vista

Firefighters have been battling an early morning house fire in Lago Vista.

Travis County Emergency Services District 1 says five agencies – Austin FD, Lago Vista PD, ATCEMS, TCSO and PEC – were able to help them strategize and contain the fire to the home, despite the winds and dry conditions.

At one point, they say embers were traveling several hundred yards and igniting spot fires.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Six agencies helped battle an early morning house fire in Lago Vista Thursday. (Travis County Emergency Services District 1)

But these fires were quickly identified by law enforcement units that were strategically placed in locations to monitor the conditions.

Austin firefighters put out the spot fires as they were reported.

There were no reported injuries in Thursday morning's fire.

