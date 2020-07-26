Hurricane Hanna’s eye visible from space as it makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas on Saturday, July 25, bringing winds as powerful as 90 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm landed “just shy” of being a Category 2 system and prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to issue a Disaster Declaration, according to the state’s emergency management agency.

This timelapse satellite image shows the eye of the storm make landfall. The video compresses just over an hour of imagery into four seconds, from 4:21 pm to 5:31 pm, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The video then loops to show the storm’s approach slowed down.

Storyful contributed to this report