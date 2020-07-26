Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Hanna's eye visible from space as it makes landfall in Texas

Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

NWS Corpus Christi via Storyful

AUSTIN, Texas - Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas on Saturday, July 25, bringing winds as powerful as 90 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm landed “just shy” of being a Category 2 system and prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott to issue a Disaster Declaration, according to the state’s emergency management agency.

Governor Abbott provides update on Hanna response

The governor and other state officials spoke about what's being done as the Category 1 hurricane heads towards the Texas coast.

This timelapse satellite image shows the eye of the storm make landfall. The video compresses just over an hour of imagery into four seconds, from 4:21 pm to 5:31 pm, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

The video then loops to show the storm’s approach slowed down.

Storyful contributed to this report