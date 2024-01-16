Person treated for hypothermia after river rescue near Longhorn Dam: ATCEMS

A person was treated for hypothermia after they were rescued from the middle of the Colorado River on Monday night.

ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to the call around 7:18 p.m. Jan 15, where a person was reported "yelling for help" from an "island" in the middle of the river.

ATCEMS also deployed their SPARTAN drone to help in the rescue.

READ MORE

ATCEMS says the person was rescued from the "island" and was suffering from hypothermia. Medics treated and transported them to Dell Seton Medical Center.