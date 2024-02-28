Increased law enforcement at Westlake High School for preparedness drill

Officials say there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Westlake High School for a preparedness drill.

West Lake Hills Police posted on social media that the drill is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28.

Emergency services will be coming together for the drill, which will include the presence of police, fire, EMS, and other essential services.

Officials say the goal of the drill is "to ensure our community is well-prepared for any situation."