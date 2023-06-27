Man found guilty for 2020 East Austin murder

A Travis County jury has convicted a man for a 2020 murder in East Austin.

Jeffrey Garner, 24, was convicted June 15 for the May 2020 murder of 38-year-old James Lewis Allen Jr.

According to the Travis County DA's office, the trial took four days from jury selection to conviction.

Police said in 2020 that 911 received a call of a shooting in the parking lot at 1050 Springdale Road around 10 p.m. on May 28, 2020. Austin police officers arrived and located the victim with obvious trauma to his body.

First responders with ATCEMS attempted lifesaving measures, but Allen died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE TRAVIS COUNTY NEWS

Homicide detectives spoke with witnesses who described the suspect as a Black male, 19 to 20 years of age, 5’6, 130 pounds, with a short black afro and wearing all black clothing. He had last seen running from the parking lot after the shooting, according to witnesses.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Garner, who was arrested the next day in Manor.