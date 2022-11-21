Johnson City getting ready to turn on holiday lights

Johnson City is getting into the holiday spirit with its world-famous lights.

From November 25 through January 8, everyone is invited to take a stroll under the oak trees adorned with more than 1.3 million sparkling lights.

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) holiday lights will turn on daily from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The event is free, but visitors are invited to donate to the PEC's Power of Change Program that helps support local nonprofits through community grants.

PEC members can also enroll in a program to have their electric bills rounded up to the nearest dollar for charity.

Since starting the program six years ago, PEC members have provided nearly $500,000 in grants to 74 nonprofits — from food banks and animal shelters to volunteer fire departments, and others.

Details about PEC’s holiday lights display are available online at pec.coop/holiday-lights.