Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Tracking digital footprints of key individuals on Day 7

After a long weekend for Veterans Day, the Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial continued on Monday morning.

APD Detective Daniel Portnoy, a digital forensics analyst, returned to the witness stand to walk through pages of extracted data from phones and laptops belonging to Moriah Wilson, Colin Strickland and Kaitlin Armstrong.

Jurors were shown the call log for Strickland’s phone, which showed that he received a phone call from a friend at 9:07 p.m. on May 11, the night Wilson was killed. The call lasted 8 minutes and 58 seconds. It is believed Wilson was shot at 9:15 p.m.

Armstrong’s phone data showed pictures of Wilson saved in a cache. Det. Portnoy said it was "very much possible" that was because Armstrong had looked at Wilson's Instagram account on May 1.

"I’m always careful in explicitly saying anything is 100% when I look through the data," said Det. Portnoy.

MORE ON THE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG TRIAL

Armstrong’s data also showed that her phone was powered off at 7:30 p.m. on May 11 and turned back on at 9:47 p.m. The defense asked if that meant it was turned off manually or if the battery could have died. Det. Portnoy said it could have been either.

The GPS tracking data pulled from the infotainment system in Armstrong’s Jeep was also revisited on Monday. It put the Jeep in the neighborhood where Wilson was killed at the time of the murder.

The defense raised questions of GPS reliability and also asked if there was any proof in the data that Armstrong was driving the Jeep. Det. Portnoy said there was not.

Armstrong was also listed on the docket Monday morning for a court hearing related to a separate charge for an attempted escape from custody in October. That hearing was rescheduled to Dec. 4.