Killeen ISD to start school year virtually on August 17

Killeen ISD says it will begin the new school year virtually for all students on Monday, August 17.

The district plans to provide on-site instruction beginning Tuesday, September 8 for parents who choose that option.

After district leaders assessed the district's ability to expand its virtual platforms to include all students, they decided to begin as scheduled, but virtually, a move the district says will keep the original school calendar intact.

During the summer, KISD has expanded and improved its virtual platforms to operate alongside in-person learning and to allow students to flex between formats. Virtual learners will engage in live-online and recorded lessons from their teachers during normal class times aligned to a normal school schedule. Training on various platforms will be available to students and parents and attendance, assignments, assessments, and grades will be required.

In support of the move to full virtual instruction, the following plans are in place:

All students will have access to instruction designed and delivered by KISD’s teachers

Teachers and other staff will return as scheduled August 4 and dive into nine days of professional development addressing multiple platforms and technology integration

KISD will open a technology hotline for students and parents who need assistance with technology and the KISD learning platforms beginning on August 10

KISD is planning to host a series of roundtable discussions to answer questions from parents and employees

Plans are in place to issue devices and internet connectivity as requested and to provide instructional and technical support through videos, tutorials and hotlines for students, parents and staff. Hotspots will only allow a student to access the learning platform websites outlined by the district.

Grab & Go breakfast and lunch will be provided for students who qualify for free and reduced meals and those who opt to purchase meals.



Parents will be able to register students in-person at every campus on July 29-30 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. to accept documents, answer questions, and assist with enrollment.

Killeen ISD says it will continue to follow state mandates and remains committed to the safety of all students and staff as the district prepares to begin the 2020-2021 school year. For continuing updates, parents can click here.

