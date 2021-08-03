Killeen police investigating shooting in Naked City Club parking lot

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at in a Killeen club parking lot last Saturday.

KPD says that around 2:45 a.m. July 31, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of S. Fort Hood Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Deon Dewayne Elliot, was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounded dead shortly before 4 a.m.

An investigation revealed another man was shot, but he transported himself to Advent Health with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The investigation also revealed that the shooting incident occurred in the back/rear parking area at the Naked City Club, says KPD. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the crime at this location.

A suspect vehicle leaving the scene was stopped by a patrol officer, says KPD and two people were placed under arrest. One has been released pending further investigation and the other has been charged with Class A misdemeanor deadly conduct.

KPD says that several firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information, videos and/or photos connected to this shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-501-8860 or submit it anonymously to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online.

