The Brief Texas State launching women's gymnastics program The program will be the first of its kind in the state of Texas Competition is tenatively scheduled to begin in spring 2028



Texas State University is launching the first NCAA Division I women's gymnastics program in the state of Texas.

What they're saying:

"Texas has long been the nation's greatest producer of elite gymnasts, yet until now, those athletes had to leave the state to compete at the NCAA Division 1 level," said TXST President Kelly Damphousse in a news release.

"That is about to change. TXST's women's gymnastics program will represent opportunity, ambition, and a new level of national prominence for our university, our future student-athletes, and our state," Damphousse added.

Timeline:

Competition is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2028.

What's next:

A national search for the program's inaugural head coach has been launched.

Recruiting will begin once a head coach is hired.

TXST Athletics enter the new Pac-12 conference on July 1.

By the numbers:

Officials say that the state of Texas is one of the premier talent pipelines in the country for women's gymnastics.

Texas is home to more than 100 current NCAA gymnasts, and it trains 25% of the nation's elite talent.

The Lone Star State has also produced 19 Olympians, 19 Olympic gold medals and 43 world champions.

Dig deeper:

TXST joins Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State and Southern Utah as Pac-12 institutions sponsoring NCAA women's gymnastics.

World and Olympic gold medalists, and Gymnastics Hall of Famers, Jordyn Wieber and Carly Patterson will serve on the steering committee for TXST's new program.