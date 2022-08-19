Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27

The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste.

Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle.

Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an online webform. Signup will close Wednesday, Aug. 24 by 5 p.m. or when all spots are filled.

Attendees will need to enter the school's stadium parking lot coming from the north through the north entrance of the Stadium and exit going south on Jack C. Hays Trail from the southern exit of the parking lot.

No commercial waste will be accepted and no U-Hauls, box trucks or trailers will be allowed. Participants will be required to unload their own items.

Accepted materials include electronics, appliances (but no refrigerators, freezers, or appliances containing freon), tires (four passenger max, no commercial tires), and paper for shredding (must be bagged or boxed). Attendees are asked to secure loads with tarps and ratchet straps as needed.

Other options for waste disposal:

Kyle utility customers are eligible for two bulky pick-ups per year, up to three cubic yards, at no additional charge. To schedule, call TDS at 1-800-375-8375.

Up to 10 bags of additional yard waste can be picked up every other week with the green waste cart. The bags must be the approved brown outdoor paper bags for yard waste and must be placed next to green cart. Yard waste can include tree trimmings, yard clippings, branches, or brush.

Kyle utility customers are eligible for one free monthly drop-off to the landfill per residential household, for up to 5 cubic yards. The TDS Landfill, located at 3016 FM 1327 in Creedmoor, is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tires are extra fee of $8-$80, depending on size.

Household hazardous waste items such as paint, yard chemicals and cleaners, can be taken to the San Marcos Household Hazardous Waste Facility, located at 634 East Hopkins, on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about Kyle waste disposal resources can be found at CityofKyle.com/Waste.