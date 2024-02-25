March is Warrant Amnesty Month in Kyle

The city of Kyle is offering its citizens with municipal warrants an opportunity to take care of them without additional fees during Warrant Amnesty Month.

Anyone with a Kyle municipal warrant can pay their warrant in full as well as take care of unpaid citations during the month of March at the Municipal Court at 100 W. Center Street. Citizens can also have their fees waived in outstanding warrant cases.

Those who show up to court will not be arrested on a Kyle municipal warrant.

No appointments are needed to pay the warrant in full; residents can go to the court window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Citizens can also speak with a judge to arrange other alternatives, such as payment plans or community service, during the walk-in docket schedule:

March 6 from 1-4 p.m.

March 13 from 1-4 p.m.

March 20 from 1-4 p.m.

March 27 from 1-4 p.m.

This warrant amnesty applies only to charges filed in the Kyle Municipal Court.

For more information or questions, call 512-262-3994 or click here.