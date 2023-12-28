Disabled veteran's truck robbed on Christmas morning

While many people were opening presents on Christmas morning, others were caught on camera stealing items from a truck in Lago Vista. The owner of the truck is a disabled veteran.

Steven Kelleher said he lives to help people, but now he needs help.

"Two o'clock in the morning the blink camera went off," Kelleher said.

The video shows three people in a Lago Vista neighborhood opening the doors to Kelleher’s truck and rummaging through it.

"They took everything," Kelleher said.

He said they took clothes, Christmas presents, money, military memorabilia, his ID, and medication to help keep him alive.

"It's basically like my house was in there," Kelleher said.

Kelleher is a disabled Army veteran who had a liver transplant in 2019.

"I've been trying to help people ever since," Kelleher said.

He said he volunteers with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led non-profit that helps communities during disasters.

"We cut the way in for emergency vehicles to get in and out to save people in hurricanes, tornados, any type of disaster," Kelleher said.

RELATED

On Christmas morning, Kelleher became a victim.

"I go help people I've never met before, old, young, never seen them, we just pull up to them and I go there long before I see them," Kelleher said. "If somebody I see needs help or asks for help, I would have literally given them everything out of my truck if they just asked for it, I literally work to volunteer and help people. I live life to help people, and to see the opposite happen is pretty bad."

As more people become victims, police are reminding people to lock, take, and hide.

"Lock your car, take your keys with you and hide anything that's in the vehicle, so it's not in plain view," Round Rock Police Lt. Tim Chancellor said.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help Kelleher.