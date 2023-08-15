Teen killed in Lake Austin boat crash was incoming Lake Travis HS freshman

article

The teenager killed in a Lake Austin boat crash Sunday was set to start high school Wednesday, says Lake Travis ISD.

Kaden Forke was an incoming freshman at Lake Travis High School, said the district in a letter to staff, parents and guardians.

Forke had spent his entire academic journey with LTISD, starting in prekindergarten at Lake Travis Elementary.

Kaden finished eighth grade in May at Hudson Bend Middle School where he participated in athletics and was a member of the Audio Visual Production/Broadcast program.

The district says it will have crisis counseling teams will be available at Lake Travis Elementary, Hudson Bend, and Lake Travis High School beginning Wednesday, August 16.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Dear Lake Travis ISD Staff, Parents and Guardians,

I hope you had a restful and relaxing summer with family, friends, and loved ones. A new school year typically begins with much energy and excitement. However, it is with sadness and a heavy heart in which I share with you that Kaden Forke, an incoming freshman at Lake Travis High School, passed away Sunday, August 13 as a result of critical injuries sustained in a boating accident on Lake Austin.

Kaden is what we refer to as an "LT Lifer." He began his academic journey as a prekindergarten student at Lake Travis Elementary. In May, Kaden completed the eighth grade at Hudson Bend Middle School where he participated in athletics and was a member of the Audio Visual Production/Broadcast program. His mother, Jennifer, currently serves as a monitor at LTE. Kaden’s passing is a tragic loss for our school community.

To assist our students and staff during this difficult time, our district’s crisis counseling teams will be available at LTE, HBMS, and LTHS beginning Wednesday, August 16. On behalf of the entire Lake Travis ISD family, I extend my sincere condolences to the Forke family. With funeral services pending, I ask that you please keep Kaden, his mother Jennifer, and their entire family in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Paul Norton

Superintendent of Schools