Lake fun in Texas: Water activities in the summer

It's hot out and there are lots of ways to cool down in the triple-digit heat, like heading out to an area lake.

But if you don't have your own boat, don't worry, there are a few options you can try.

___

Float On is making it easy to enjoy the water with pontoon rentals, Seadoo tours, and more on Lake Austin or Lake Travis.

Options include one on Lake Austin, Dam to Dam which starts at Jessica Hollis, where the water is refreshingly cold, and to just below Mansfield Dam. You can get a chance to check out all of the luxury homes as you cruise the entire lake in under three hours.

Another option on Lake Travis starts at Hurst Harbor Marina, where you can see some famous landmarks along Lake Travis, and maybe even do some cliff jumping, or hang on a sandy beach.

Float On says it is also hosting a women’s only guided jet ski tour, every Sunday in August on Lake Travis. It’ll feature Float On women guides and end with some free wine tasting.

You can also rent Austin FC's Diego Fagunez's brand-new wake surf boat on Lake Travis.

When he is not scoring goals for Austin's local pro soccer team, Diego enjoys wake surfing on Lake Travis behind his 2022 ATX 24. Captains will teach you the basics and have you surfing like a pro in no time.

Float On is also offering luxury wake surf boats on Lake Austin now. There's a brand new Malibu M240, that experts say throws the nicest wave you’ve ever seen. It’s actually Malibu’s flagship boat and many say is the nicest boat they’ve ever manufactured.

____

Caroline Crockett of Lake Daze Boat Rentals & Lessons is also another option for you for some lake fun. She offers wake surf lessons on Lake Austin, and is the best in the business.

She’s trying to build a female-led, female-guided wake surf team in Austin.







