LCRA offering grants up to $50K for community projects

The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) is offering grants of up to $50,000 for community projects throughout its wholesale power, water and transmission service territory.

Applications for the next round of Community Development Partnership Program grants will be available online and must be submitted by midnight Jan. 31.

Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but each cycle includes several grants of up to $50,000. Eligible organizations include:

Volunteer fire departments

Emergency responders

Local governments

Schools

Libraries

Civic groups

Museums

Other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations

The grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects or limited-use facilities.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost, says LCRA. The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and also improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovating or purchasing equipment.

Organizations in all or part of the following counties are eligible for CDPP grants: Aransas, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Blanco, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Callahan, Cameron, Coke, Coleman, Colorado, Comal, Concho, Coryell, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, DeWitt, Dimmit, Eastland, Ector, Edwards, Fayette, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Mason, Matagorda, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Midland, Mills, Nolan, Nueces, Pecos, Real, San Patricio, San Saba, Schleicher, Starr, Sterling, Sutton, Taylor, Terrell, Tom Green, Travis, Upton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Williamson and Zavala.

In the most recent round of grants, LCRA says it awarded more than $730,000 to fund 32 projects, including purchasing new vehicles and equipment for first responders and making renovations to museums, libraries and community centers.

Grant applications and details about eligibility requirements are available online. For questions, email grants@lcra.org or call 800-776-5272, ext. 3140 or ext. 1627.

