Leander ISD teen student hit by car in parking lot, officials say

A 13-year-old was injured after being hit by a car in the Rouse High School student parking lot, the city of Leander said.

According to the city, on Thursday, August 15, around 7:51 a.m., police received a 911 call in reference to a 13-year-old being hit by a vehicle while walking through the Rouse High School student parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old student.

Leander fire determined the 13-year-old had minor injuries. The student was taken to a local hospital to be assessed.

Because the two students are minors, no other information will be released.