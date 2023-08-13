Liberty Hill eyes land to build development in wake of growth

Liberty Hill has a quaint downtown with a few shops and places to eat, but as the area grows, the city says it pictures bigger plans.

"Liberty Hill is not the sleepy little town it was a few years back," said Mary Poche, the director of economic development for Liberty Hill’s Economic Development Corporation.

About an acre and a half of land could be the grounds for a lively future in Liberty Hill.

"It is a place that people want to come and live, and as I said earlier, you just have to do things for them to do so that the money stays here in Liberty Hill," said Poche.

Right now, people like Victoria and Blake Box often take their money 45 minutes to an hour south.

"We have a few boutiques, but it’s kind of like if you’re looking for something in particular, you kind of go that way because there’s only like small town stuff," said Victoria Box, who lives in a neighboring town.

Liberty Hill's Economic Development Corporation bought the land tucked behind Veteran's Memorial Park with the hope to see more restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options.

The group said it could be closing on a deal with a potential buyer in the next few weeks.

"This was kind of a little gem here for us with a lot of history, and we wanted to be sure to capitalize on that," said Poche.

The developments come as the city booms.

"Even in the 2020 census, our population was about half of what it is now, simply in the city limits," said Poche.

In less than three years, the city said Liberty Hill's population jumped from about 3,000 to 6,800.

"As everything continues to grow, we’ll get more places, more businesses that continue to support our needs as we continue to grow as a community," said Blake Box.

Even with the changes, the city said it doesn’t want to forget its roots.

"We’re a small town with a big heart," said Poche. "We’ll always maintain that culture."

The Economic Development Corporation said if all goes as planned, dirt could start turning as early as next year.